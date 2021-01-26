INEOS and Liniar recipients of BPF and Horners COVID-19 outstanding achievement award

The Worshipful Company of Horners, and the British Plastics Federation (BPF), have announced INEOS and Liniar as recipients of their COVID-19 Outstanding Achievement Award, in recognition of both companies’ excellent work in the fight against coronavirus.

INEOS received the award in recognition of their extensive efforts to build hand sanitizer facilities in the UK, Germany and France and for supplying 4 million bottles across Europe.

Liniar, a UK designer and extruder of PVCu profiles used in the manufacture of windows, doors and other uPVC products, received the award to recognise their efforts in establishing a new production line producing protective face visors, which they produced day and night, and provided free of charge to front line staff and key workers.

Liniar’s design team initially trialled designs for a 3D printed visor, made up of a medical-grade headband and a simple A4 acetate sheet to be slotted in.

Martin Thurley, Group Managing Director for Liniar commented: “After what has been a challenging year for everyone, I’m honoured to accept the Covid-19 Outstanding Achievement Award on behalf of the whole team at Liniar. It’s always been in our DNA to help the communities around us, and the pandemic accelerated this desire. We feel privileged to be in a position where we can make a positive difference.”

The Master of the Horners, Martin Muirhead, said in a statement: “We were blown away by the spirit demonstrated under such difficult circumstances by Liniar and INEOS. In challenging conditions, both companies worked tirelessly to provide frontline staff with resources they need to help them save lives, and this award gives us an opportunity to thank them.”

In a statement, Director General of the British Plastics Federation, Philip Law said: “I am extremely proud of the plastics industry for stepping up in the fight against coronavirus. Liniar and INEOS are two shining examples of the ability of the plastics industry to respond in a time of crisis. These awards are testament to just how supportive the industry can be in times of need.”