IOM3 commits to ‘Sustainable Future’ theme throughout 2021

Throughout 2021, IOM3 is organising a series of virtual events, podcasts and editorial content on the theme of ‘Sustainable Future’. This includes an entire week of activities from 6–10 September.

The organisation says 2021 is an important year in the efforts to move to a low-carbon and resource-efficient society, culminating in the Glasgow Climate Summit (United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26) in November.

× Expand Shutterstock children show hand with light bulb and world toy concept solar energy

IOM3 has a leading role to play in supporting professionals in materials, minerals, mining and associated technical disciplines to become heroes of the transition to a low-carbon, resource efficient society, not villains.

Colin Church FIMMM CEnv, IOM3 CEO, said: “The members of IOM3 are engaged in a wide range of activities in their day-to-day work that are relevant to addressing the interlinked challenges of climate change and resource use. During 2021, therefore, the Institute wants to showcase examples of this work to help underline the importance of materials, minerals, and mining in this effort and build on the national and global momentum leading up to the Glasgow Climate Summit.”