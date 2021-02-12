IPL launches new website for its two Yorkshire manufacturing facilities

IPL, the UK’s leading manufacturer of waste and recycling containers, has launched a new website.

The new site brings together its two state-of-the-art Yorkshire-based facilities into one combined IPL Group resource.

IPL’s Rotherham site, formerly known as MGB Plastics, focuses on wheeled bin production, with the capacity to manufacture circa 50,000 units every week.

The Hull facility, previously known as Straight Manufacturing, specialises in food waste caddies, kerbside boxes, and the UK's first Triple Stack System.

For many years, the two sites have worked in tandem, providing a seamless solution to local authorities, waste contractors, and other businesses.

This partnership has resulted in a new website launch, bringing both divisions together as a combined 'IPL Group' resource and the new website demonstrates IPL’s two Yorkshire manufacturing sites' combined abilities. This development includes a £25 million investment in manufacturing equipment, support facilities and improvements to its processes and skillsets.