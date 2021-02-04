KraussMaffei announces dates for Pioneers!Talks

KraussMaffei has announced dates for Pioneers!Talks, a new series of virtual events, starting in 2021 and focusing on current trends and developments in the plastics sector.

This month KraussMaffei will continue its digital events and the focus on the new format will be on topics relating to current trends and developments in the plastics sector.

The next two events will start in February and will include Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR), and the trends and potential plastics in medical technology, suitable for those looking to tap into the capabilities of these lucrative markets.