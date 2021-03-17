A solution to carpet recycling

Innovate Recycle Limited are transforming the way in which the UK utilises post-consumer and industrial carpet waste.

Years of development has now led to the purchase of the first process line which will process up to 20,000 tonnes of carpet waste per annum.

As part of this substantial investment Innovate Recycle Limited has chosen a Ettlinger High Performance Melt Filter, represented in the UK & Ireland by Motan Colortronic Limited. This unique melt filter can remove contamination such as paper, wood, aluminium, rubber etc with minimum melt loss.

Joseph Eccleston, CEO of Innovate Recycle, said: “After years of discussions on this project and evaluation in the market, I am pleased to be working with Ettlinger and its UK partner Motan Colortronic Limited."