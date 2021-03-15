Clariant to increase prices for Pigments & Pigment Preparations

Clariant, a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, has announced global price increases across its product portfolio.

The increase, which is effective March 19th , 2021 or as soon as contracts allow, is necessary to recover significant on-going cost inflation for basic raw materials, energy and transportation.

Prices for the pigment portfolio will increase by 1.2 USD/KG and for pigment preparations by 0.5 USD/KG or its equivalent in local currency.

Selected individual products will experience higher price increases due to the severe impact of their specific raw material costs.