CME Invests In Supply Chain Operations

CME Limited continues to build upon the company’s growth strategy for 2021 and beyond with the recruitment of Wayne Legg as Head of Supply Chain.

This new role within the Somerset based Automation and Packaging Machinery company will coordinate and harmonise all aspects of supply chain within the business and allow the company to make the best and most informed decisions on all aspects of its current and future supply chain operations.

Legg will lead a team across the business including procurement, planning and material movement to refine and further develop the company’s supply chain strategy in line with targeted growth within both existing markets and CME’s new market sectors.

He brings extensive purchasing and supply chain experience to this new role from his previous position within motion and control technologies specialist Parker Hannifin. During his time there and over a period of 6 years, Wayne held a variety of positions including those of Supply Chain Manager and UK Indirect Procurement Manager.

Paul Knight, Managing Director, said: “Wayne joins the CME team at an exciting time and his expertise in supply chain management and procurement will be a valuable asset to the business as we strengthen our operational resources to meet our growth strategy both now and in the future.”

CME Limited currently employs 120 people and is active across a number of sectors including: Tobacco, Legal Cannabis, Pharmaceutical Medical & Life-Sciences and Food Beverage & Confectionery. The company supports a wide range of customers worldwide ranging from multi-nationals to independent family owned businesses.