Sierra 57 adds strength in numbers, to drive new 4% recruitment tool

As growth continues at leading technical and engineering recruitment specialists Sierra 57, the company announce both a new Business Development Manager and a very attractive 4 per cent recruitment plan for customers.

Josie Pike joins Sierra 57 to support not only the the demand the recruitment company has seen escalate over the last nine months, but also a brand new initiative to assist customers. With 275 new UK customers and 400 plus in Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy and USA, the technical and engineering recruitment division business is going from strength to strength.

Pike will be operating from Sierra 57’s Manchester satellite location and joins the team with a breadth of technical manufacturing & engineering recruitment experience.

A commercially astute and diligent recruitment professional, with a “can do, will do” attitude and an appetite for learning about latest automation and LEAN processes / tools, the company believes she is the perfect fit for Sierra 57’s UK recruitment division. Already successful in recruiting for several key manufacturers in Northern UK territories, she has familiarity within Plastics, Life Science, Paper & Packaging, Precision Engineering and Oil & Gas markets, and her Injection Moulding training courses with Fanuc, Arburg, SDUK and Talisman Plastics will well equip her for delivering UK customer’s expectations for matching the right technical staff.

Coming from an engineering family, her Father and Godfather are both in senior positions in plastics manufacturing & robotics automation, she is following in their footsteps being a credible professional within the engineering markets.

Mark Lawson, managing director of Sierra 57, commented: “We will be utilising Josie’s strengths in building new business inroads and continuing her own formidable relations with established clients, with whom she has already been dedicating her time. This is a fantastic appointment for the Sierra 57 team.”

In further news, Sierra 57 are moving to help their customers to save costs and to support their succession planning & business cash flow. A valuable new benefit is being introduced to customers: 12 months rebate of a candidate like-for-like replacement for as little as 4%. Mark Lawson explains “This is a great safety net and insurance policy that is a minimal charge, replacing a full recruitment fee. This can apply to any customer’s staff headcount regardless of whether Sierra 57 has recruited the individual or not.”