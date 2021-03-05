UK manufacturing companies turning to Talisman amid reshoring efforts

The legacy of Brexit and the end of the transition period has resulted in many companies realigning their supply chains to benefit more from UK-based manufacturers and avoid expensive customs fees.

Talisman Security Seals have been manufacturing and supplying tamper evident security seals since 1974 at their Malvern-based facility and are now one of the few companies still manufacturing seals in the United Kingdom.

Nikki Ewers, business development manager at Talisman Plastics, heading up the Security Seals division, said: “Talisman Plastics’ Malvern plant is ideally located to serve all corners of the UK. It holds a large stockholding facility where we can comfortably store stock for a wide variety of industries. We’re strong believers in doing the right thing for the customer and supporting fluctuations in demand, by being able to offer stockholding capabilities on standard and bespoke security seals.”

Despite the disruption caused by change in trading relationships with countries where much of the supply chain is located, Talisman Plastics are weathering the storm and are positioning themselves well to support companies looking to source more products and materials from UK-based plants.

“Due to Brexit, UK companies importing materials to then re-export to overseas markets are often hit with substantial levies. Logistics and delivery fees have increased due to customs charges and in some cases have increased by 300%. This, compounded by a current shortage in packaging, means that UK companies are experiencing some lengthy delays,” Ewers said.

Talisman has the capabilities to produce 154,000 security seals a day on its three dedicated injection setting machines and in 2020 implemented new cloud-based software to facilitate 24-hour production, to satisfy increased demand from clients in the healthcare industry.

The Malvern-based plant comprises 21 injection setting machines for technical applications and two divisions, including Security Seals and Caps and Closures. The facility also includes a large stock holding capability meaning products can be kept in stock for clients and sent out as and when these are required, and improved customisation options meaning Talisman’s popular Enviroloc, Taliloc and Easiloc products can be engraved with logos, QR codes and barcodes, and produced in a whole spectrum of colours.