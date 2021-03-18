UK Plastic Fabricator Launches Polling Booth To Raise Voter Confidence

As the UK prepares to go to the polls in May for the first nationwide polling since the pandemic, a Midlands manufacturer has launched a polling booth that aims to maximise voter protection from the Covid19 virus.

West Bromwich-based Wrights Plastics say the new voting booth should increase confidence of voters and the dedicated teams invigilating at the polling stations on May 6th.

The design uses the same material and technology used in making sneeze guards and hygiene screens.

The booth is made from 10mm foam PVC- known to provide an effective barrier against coronavirus. It can be cleaned and sanitised easily.

MD Mike Wright said this week “People have become familiar with seeing sneeze screens and we believe a polling booth that works on the same principle will reassure voters come May 6th.

“In addition, for those working at the polling station, we’ve made the booth as easy to use as possible. It is comes flat packed and takes minutes to assemble. And it can cleaned and sanitised easily – there are only flat surfaces so nowhere for viruses to hide. After polling closes, the booth is taken down and packed away until the next time.”

During the first wave of the pandemic the company put their fifty years’ fabrication experience into making high quality sneeze screens, and to date have sold over 50000 worldwide so they believe they are uniquely placed to make a voting booth that offers similar levels of protection.

Mike added “If voters’ believe they are protected in the polling station this is likely to improve turnout levels in forthcoming mayoral, local and parliamentary elections.”