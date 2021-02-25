ULMA Sales Manager to pedal his way to 300 miles for charity

A determined Regional Sales Manager from ULMA Packaging UK has pledged to raise funds for Cancer Research UK, by cycling around his local area each day to try and rack up 300-miles in just a month.

ULMA employee Oli Earley decided to do the 300-mile challenge in honour of his nan, who sadly passed away last year following a brave battle with the disease. To comply with coronavirus guidance, the avid cyclist completes his bike rides alone and stays within his local area.

Earley started the challenge on 8 February 2021, and ever since has been peddling a minimum of 10.3 miles per day, in a bid to reach his ambitious goal by 8 March 2021.

All funds raised will be donated to Cancer Research UK, to help the charity continue its life-saving work.

He said: “My nan meant the world to me and my family, so to be able to do this challenge in her honour, all while raising funds for Cancer Research UK, is something I am very proud of. The sad fact is that many of us will be impacted by cancer at some point in our lives, so raising money to support those affected is very important. I hope by doing this I can possibly inspire others to give back, as together we can all make a difference.”

Ed Williams, Sales Director at ULMA Packaging UK, said: “Oli’s work ethic and commitment to raise money for Cancer Research UK is truly inspirational and we’re all very proud of him. Come rain or shine, Oli has been using all of his spare time to complete this cycling challenge. Oli puts the same passion into his work at ULMA, and he is doing an excellent job across all fronts. We wish him all the best in completing the challenge.”