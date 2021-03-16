What More UK announces next phase of its ambitious investment programme

What More has increased its production capacity with 8 brand new injection moulding machines and a fully integrated bakeware production line, that includes a pneumatic press capable of producing 1200 items per hour. What More has also ordered a further two bakeware machines which they expect to arrive later this month.

Since the start of the pandemic What More UK has experienced strong demand for many of its housewares lines. This demand is not restricted to the UK and Europe but is emerging as a global trend. What More UK currently exports its products, all made in Lancashire, to 75 countries around the world.

The company has also announced it will be looking for a further 25 new members of staff to help keep up with the demand.

Tony Grimshaw OBE, a director at What More UK, said: "We've been experiencing high demand and these latest measures are a response to that we've bought state-of-the-art machines and we're training up a new generation of apprentices to maintain them."

The company says projects like this one announced by What More UK will play an important role in growing our GDP and rebuilding the national economy.