Made Smarter announces virtual conference to help print manufacturers fast-track

Made Smarter is to deliver a virtual conference to show manufacturers in the printing industry how to leverage and fast-track digital technology and tools for a year of recovery, growth and resilience.

The free-to-access online summit, Made Smarter: The journey to digital manufacturing, will take place on Wednesday, March 10, from 9.00am-5.00pm.

Curated by manufacturers for manufacturers, the conference features an impressive line-up of industry heavyweights who will showcase the 'why?', 'what?' and 'how?' of digital manufacturing, including:

, Chair of the Digital Catapult and co-Chair of the Made Smarter Commission; Stephen Phipson , the Chief Executive of Make UK, the manufacturers' organisation;

, Managing Director of ATEC Engineering Solutions; and Glyn Jones, Service Delivery Director at BAE Systems and Chair of the Made Smarter Pilot Steering Group.

They will be joined by a host of SME manufacturers sharing real-life stories of their experience of Made Smarter’s North West Adoption programme and how new technology has helped them overcome challenges and reap the benefits of digital transformation. They include:

, a manufacturer of recyclable plastic cards; and Arden Dies, a Stockport-based die and tooling manufacturer.

The packed one-day programme, which will be hosted virtually using an interactive online platform, will include insightful panel discussions and roundtable debates, interactive workshops; demonstrations of the latest digital manufacturing technologies; and one-to-one advice sessions, giving businesses the vital intelligence needed to start their digital journey or take the next step.

The conference is free to access for anyone from the spectrum of UK manufacturing and engineering, including aerospace, automotive, chemical and pharmaceutical, construction, defence, electronics, energy, food and drink, nuclear, plastics, security, steel, space and textiles.

Juergen Maier said: “I am delighted to be participating in the Made Smarter: The journey to digital manufacturing conference to share my passion for the benefits of digital technology and celebrate the positive impact that Made Smarter’s adoption pilot is having on individuals, businesses, the environment, and the UK economy.

“For manufacturers by manufacturers, this summit is a must-attend event for anyone working in the sector to learn how to make their product or process smarter.”

To register your interest, visit https://www.madesmarter.uk/conference