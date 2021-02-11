Marshall-Tufflex celebrates national apprenticeship week with its two apprentice graduate

Marshall-Tufflex has seen success with two apprentices, who have become full time employees within the Engineering Department following a three-and-a-half-year apprenticeship designed to tackle the skills shortage.

Recognising the engineering skills gap within the construction industry, Marshall-Tufflex decided to invest in a comprehensive apprenticeship programme with local training provider SIGTA.

Dave Cull, Engineering Manager at Marshall-Tufflex, said, "Nationally there is a huge shortage of engineers. To help fill this gap, in what is a critical area, we’ve invested in an Apprenticeship Programme to attract young people into engineering so we can develop and grow the technical skills needed for our business.”

Max Loring and Samuel Humphrey were recruited and began their apprenticeship courses in 2017. Since then, Loring has completed the Advanced Level Apprenticeship in Engineering Maintenance and Humphrey has completed the Advanced Level Apprenticeship in Engineering Toolmaking.

Both are now employed in full time positions within the Engineering department following their three and half year apprenticeship in Hastings.

Paul Mitchell, Managing Director at Marshall-Tufflex, added, “Hastings has been good to Marshall-Tufflex and it has always been important for us to give something back. We want to develop local talent and keep skilled workers in the town and this initiative is a really positive step towards achieving this.”