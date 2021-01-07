NPE 2021 cancelled

NPE2021, scheduled for May 17–21, 2021, in Orlando, Florida has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers announced “The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) places the health and safety of our members, exhibitors, staff, and the attendees as its highest priority. After consultation with medical and legal experts, our Officers of the Board, the NPE executive committee, exhibitors, and the association membership, the PLASTICS Board of Directors decided, and we are announcing, the cancellation of the in-person components of NPE2021.”

“While we are disappointed by the circumstances that led to this decision, we know that the plastics industry is strong and resilient. Over the past ten months, it has been leading the transformation of manufacturing processes and supply chain operations that deliver medical equipment and supplies to pharmaceutical companies, medical supply manufacturers, and healthcare workers, protecting first responders and frontline workers against the coronavirus. By bringing companies at the forefront of plastics manufacturing together in other ways, PLASTICS will continue to provide opportunities for the industry to unite to solve today’s needs and reimagine how to meet tomorrow’s challenges.”