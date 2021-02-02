Sierra 57 Consult continues growth and development

Sierra 57 Consult have seen business revenues rise by 25 per cent throughout 2020 and the company has expanded by 30 per cent with essential recruitment of consultants to support the new business growth.

New clients have emerged from key plastics manufacturing companies within sectors such as packaging, medical and pharma, recycling, toolmaking and trade moulders.

The team have recently completed a move into larger office premises at the foot of the stunning Malvern Hills. They will be operating a split office and home-based way of working which the company have found to be extremely beneficial for both consultants and clients.

In 2021 they will be building on the new business, which has been developed from enquiries within the UK, EMEA and U.S. with the employment of two more specialist recruitment consultants, in UK or Europe based across Q1 / Q2.

A new date in September for Interplas 2021, has Sierra 57 Consult looking forward to the event with anticipation. This year, will see a new standard of exhibiting for the company as they welcome a long- standing client and a close OEM to their stand.

In an innovative move, visitors will be able to chat with Justin Davies, Group MD @ Tex Plastics Group. Sierra 57 Consult have carried out all the recruitment for both the Derby and Barnstable operations of Tex Plastics Group for four years.

The company believes it will be useful for other companies to be able to chat with Justin about how this relationship has worked for him and how the recruitment company have contributed to their business culture and engineering change.

Sierra 57 Consult will also be including the business & product range of Tex Plastics Group, in a demonstration of how they work with a modern day hi-volume manufacturing trade moulder.

Andy Armstrong, Head of European Roboshot Sales at Fanuc Europe, with whom Sierra 57 Consult have an excellent relationship, will be providing one of Fanuc’s hi-spec automation robots as a feature for the stand.

Mark Lawson, from Sierra 57 Consult, said: “We wanted to do something different for visitors to our stand at Interplas 2021 and to include an added interest for them in the form of a well-respected peer and a fascinating piece of machinery, I feel, adds value to their visit.”