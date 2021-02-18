Submissions open for IOM3 Polymer Group Award – for innovations in plastics sustainability in line with GRIPS 2021

IOM3 is collaborating with GRIPS 2021 for the IOM3 Polymer Group Award – for innovations in plastics sustainability.

The Global Research and Innovation in Plastics Sustainability (GRIPS), is a virtual event, hosted by UKCPN and organised by KTN and will take place 16th - 18th March.

Entrants have been asked to prepare a single PowerPoint slide (.ppt/.pptx) which summarises their innovation and its impacts on future use and disposal of plastics.

In addition, entrants will also be asked to submit a 250-word statement about their work.

All posters will be reviewed by an expert panel and available to delegates during the conference.

The best six will be invited to present during the conference with the final award being presented on the closing day.

All submitted posters will be added to the conference documents and shown throughout the conference.

The winner will receive £100 plus a virtual registration to PVC 2021 (value £800+ VAT).

Deadline for submissions is 7th March uploaded to https://www.dropbox.com/request/QzGjpA59hzt9M4sOJMBf.

Please include your email address (and an email address for your academic supervisor if a student) in your statement document. Ensure all files are clearly labelled with your name and organisation for tracking.