Sumitomo (SHI) Demag expands presence in CzechRepublic and Slovakia

The Japanese-German injection moulding machine manufacturer Sumitomo (SHI) Demag will be serving the Czech and Slovakian markets from April 1, 2021 through the newly founded sales and service company Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery Česko spol. s r.o. Headquartered in Prague.

David Svoboda has been appointed as managing director of the company.

“Our works agency ESINTE has successfully supported customers in the Czech Republic and Slovakia for many years. Applying our process and application engineering expertise, the new subsidiary will build upon this strong foundation to advise the two markets even more intensively,” says Siegfried Köhler, Corporate Sales Director at Sumitomo (SHI) Demag's European headquarters.”

× Expand David Svoboda David Svoboda

Managing Director Svoboda comments: “Many of our new consultants have worked in plastics processing for years and really understand the specific needs of the local markets. With this combined experience, we can react to the high demand for system solutions and application-specific technologies. Our customers can now benefit directly from the group-wide expertise in key sectors, including medical technology, packaging and automotive.

“Additionally, being close to the customer ensures even faster response times. Having a direct line to development, project planning and production at our German parent company provides direct benefits our customers located in the Czech Republic and Slovakia," Svoboda adds.

In recent years Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has significantly expanded its market presence and increased its market share, particularly in strategic markets. “We regard both the Czech Republic and Slovakia as important growth markets. This is despite the current weakness in the automotive sector,” explains Köhler.

“Making improvements to processes and further increasing customer satisfaction by advancing our expansion in Eastern Europe is the next logical step. We are proud to announce this strong subsidiary for the Czech Republic and Slovakia, which invests in future-oriented service concepts and intensive application-specific technical advice."