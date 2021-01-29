Talisman Plastics appoint new business development manager

Talisman Plastics has appointed Nikki Ewers as business development manager for the Security Seals arm of the company.

The Worcestershire-based plastics injection moulding powerhouse welcomes Ewers, an experienced sales professional in the packaging industry, to lead business development activity for the security seals division.

“I have extensive product knowledge in polypropylene products, including corrugated and injection moulding processes. I have previously worked on polypropylene projects for the automotive, pharmaceutical, luxury retail, and logistics sectors, including projects linked to the Olympics and Formula 1, as well as partnering with local charities. I’ve got a lot of knowledge that will easily transfer to the security seals sector,” Ewers explained.

“I’m really looking forward to building on the trust and success that the brand has already established, developing both more success stories with our customers, and further Talisman Security Seals into being a leading, trustful, successful, and well-known brand.”

The appointment is part of Talismans strategic development to help continue the sustained growth at the company which has been built around innovative product launches such as Enviroloc, the first security seal made entirely from recycled polypropylene, amid a program of further environmentally friendly initiatives.

“Plastic doesn’t have the best reputation at the moment given the attention on single-use plastic waste and the environment, but I want to help raise awareness that plastic can be sustainable and eco-friendly when it’s disposed of correctly. It’s hygienic, light, flexible, durable, and inexpensive,” explained Ewers.

Shaun Champion, managing director at Talisman Plastics, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Nikki into the Talisman team as she takes over driving the strategic growth programme for security seals and the continued innovation of new products.”