Titan Enterprises implements post Brexit support package for EU customers

Titan Enterprises, based in Sherborne, UK, has implemented a package of measures to ensure price stability, competitive delivery times and provision of supporting paperwork to ensure trouble-free supply of its high-quality flow meter and flow measurement systems to European Union (EU) customers.

Following the UK vote to leave the European Union in 2015, on 24 December 2020 the negotiators from the EU and the UK reached an agreement on a new trading partnership. As of 1 January 2021, customs formalities, like those applied on the movement of goods between the EU and any other third country, will apply to all goods being imported by an EU Member State from the UK.

Kate Thomas, Office Manager for Titan Enterprises commented "As European sales represent an important market to us, we have been preparing for some time to ensure our EU customers can continue to order and receive products from our extensive flow meter range as easily as before BREXIT.”

The company says to smooth the transition to the new trading arrangement Titan will do all the required paperwork, including Customs Invoices that include proof of origin and Titan’s EORI number for shipping to EU, which is already logged with couriers and noted on all invoices.

Thomas confirmed “Beneficially our flow meters are not categorised as controlled goods and tariff charges are not changing. If a certificate of conformity is required, we can supply this on request too. All couriers we use have preferred border service which limits any delays at borders. We will work closely with our customers to resolve any issues that come to light and ensure a robust and straightforward distribution system is maintained. In addition, we are guaranteeing that our prices are fixed until at least April 2021.”