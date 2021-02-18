TR announces two new appointments to its Plastics and Rubber team

TR Fastenings announces two new senior UK appointments; Kevin Rogers moves into the new position of Director of Plastics and Rubber - Sourcing and Category Management, and Andrew Fletcher is named as the Director of Plastics and Rubber – Commercial and Technical. Kevin and Andrew will both play key strategic roles in spearheading the continued expansion of this commodity within the TR Group.

Kevin Rogers

Andrew Fletcher

Rogers joined TR’s Global Strategic Team in 2012, and has been instrumental in growing this product range by developing the vendors that today support the huge increase in sales. With his new focus primarily on sourcing and category management, Kevin will be fully utilising three decades of experience to find opportunities to further expand upon an already comprehensive portfolio.

Fletcher is a well-known expert in this Commodity. Previously the Managing Director and Technical Director of Optimas Solutions - previously known as Anixter Components, Andrew’s technical expertise lies in New Product Introduction (NPI), and managing the entire process from initial inception through to final product launch.

Dan Jack, Global Sales and Commercial Director, Trifast plc commented; “We warmly welcome Andrew to the Team, he is a formidable asset to have on board with his deep knowledge and industry connections. Over recent years, we’ve developed our team and increased our knowledge to ensure we are not only keeping up to date with changing technologies but are staying ahead of the curve, and both Kevin and Andrew will be central to our on-going commitment in this area.”

“We’re proud that TR’s core brand remains competitive in the market; the strength of our partnerships with companies on an engineering level enables us to react quickly to customers changing requirements. With our talented design engineers and in-house support team working closely with customers, we are hugely optimistic about the future.”