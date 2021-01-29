Vanden announces the appointment of senior advisor

Vanden has appointed Paul Turner as senior advisor - a role that will be critical as the plastics recycling company continues to expand its global footprint and open new divisions, says the company.

Turner joins Vanden with an impressive and far-reaching career history in the chemical and plastics industry. Paul has previously worked across the world for businesses such as Dow Chemical, DuPont and LyondenBasell, as well as PlasticsEurope and the European Plastics Industry Association.

He comments: “I am very proud to be part of the Vanden team to help their customers grow. Vanden is very passionate about making an impact in driving plastics sustainability with a fantastic global value proposition for its customers, providing high quality waste plastics and recyclate products”.

His role will involve working alongside Vanden’s senior leadership team, continuing to grow the commercial business, identifying partnership and value-added opportunities, and drawing on his extensive experience to provide operational advice.

Vanden’s CEO, Damien van Leuven, added:“A great gap exists between the plastic recycling world and the future needs of manufacturers to use recycled content in their products. Vanden is here to help bridge that gap.

“Paul’s addition to the team gives us expertise in building a solution-focused sales force that will utilise our knowledge of the recycled supply chain to deliver recycled plastic content to manufacturers around the world. His experience of operating at scale provides a solid foundation for us to achieve our goal of becoming the world’s largest recycled plastics commodities company.”