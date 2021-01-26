Viridor joins Carbon Capture and Storage Association in sector first

Viridor has become the first in its sector to join the Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA), emphasising the company’s commitment to pursuing net zero goals.

The CCSA was established to ensure that carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) is recognised as an essential solution to deliver net zero emissions across the economy. It is working to develop long-term commercial models that will establish a number of CCUS clusters to deliver clean regional growth and the industry transition to a low-carbon economy.

Tim Rotheray

Viridor’s Director of Environment, Innovation and Regulation, Tim Rotheray, said the company was committed to introducing the infrastructure and innovation which would allow it to meet its net zero commitments and contribute to wider UK goals on climate change.

Dr Rotheray, who has been appointed to chair the Environmental Services Association’s Climate Change Working Group, said: “Our sector has a key role to play to meet these commitments and Viridor is actively exploring technology options around carbon capture and the removal of fossil carbon through our ambitious polymers programme, to deliver further emission reductions and, potentially, negative emission operations.

“We also recognise the role that the CCSA will play in engaging government to ensure the UK has policy in place to enable ERFs to deliver net zero and beyond.”

He added that, in line with the Viridor’s ESG strategy, the CCSA membership would give the company access to companies associated withthe very latest technological advances in carbon capture, utilisation and storage and identify partners who are best placed to work with the company and help it achieve its goals.

“Viridor’s sector-leading status, its significant investment in energy recovery and polymers and commitment to further crucial UK waste management and resource infrastructure make it vital for the company to have access to the best resources available so we can realise our net zero ambitions.”

CCSA Chief Executive Luke Warren said: “We are delighted to welcome Viridor into the CCSA family. As the first member from the energy from waste sector, Viridor’s input will be invaluable as CCSA continues to work to ensure that Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage can help to support the decarbonisation of all sectors of the economy. We are really excited about the opportunities for applying CCUS to energy from waste facilities.”

CCSA members are drawn from a wide range of sectors such as industry, equipment manufacturing, oil and gas, distribution, academia and regional bodies – as well as the associated supply chain and service sector.