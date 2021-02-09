What More UK to take part in massive digital global trade fair

What More UK will be attending the international consumer goods tradeshow, Ambiente 2021, from the comfort of their Accrington HQ.

The Lancashire housewares manufacturer, and owner of the well-known brand Wham, has been a regular exhibitor at the annual Ambiente tradeshow for more than 20 years. Now, as a result of the global pandemic the show has gone online, and What More UK will be joining them.

Ambiente is the leading international consumer goods trade fair. Before the pandemic took hold last year, it regularly attracted astonishing numbers of exhibitors and visitors.

This year the show will be going totally digital, and combining sister trade shows: Christmas World, Creative World, and Paper World. It is hoped that by joining forces, the new offer

ing named Consumer Goods Digital Day, will give exhibitors and attendees the chance to engage with potential customers.

Exhibitors and attendees can access a greatly enhanced conference programme all accessible online. Organisers have also laid on a special digital ordering platform so business transactions can still take place as before.

What More UK Director Tony Grimshaw OBE, said: "Ambiente is an important event for lots of reasons. It's been a great place to meet customers and make new contacts in the industry. There's such diversity at Ambiente. Going online will mean doing things differently. It's uncharted water and we're excited to see where it takes us."

"I'm sure we'll get back to normal as soon as possible. But now it's gone online, I think we'll be seeing a new side of Ambiente in the future, one with much greater digital presence."

"The organisers have had to find new ways to add value to the show. For instance, they've greatly expanded the conference programme this year."