About: Plastivision India in 2020 is the 11th edition of the key Indian plastics show. Held every three years, the exhibition covers over 60,000 sq. metres of the fair ground and is expected to feature over 1200 exhibitors and is attended by over 100,000 visitors from 40 countries.

Visitors can participate in numerous live product launches, seminars, conferences and consultation sessions. They also get a chance to network with overseas delegates and industry influencers.

Organised by The All India Plastic Manufacturer’s Association (AIPMA), the largest non-profit apex body working towards the welfare of the plastic industry. The event has a glorious history that dates back to 1992. It is only a trading fair exhibition from the plastic industry approved by UFI (the leading Paris-based exhibition authority).

Where: Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, India

When: 16-20 January 2020

Website: https://10times.com/plastivision-india

EXTRA INFORMATION FOR BP&R READERS:

DIT grants of £2,500 available - limited number

Department for International Trade (DIT) grants are available to eligible UK exhibitors towards the cost of a stand at Plastivision 2020. There is a limited number of grants of £2,500, which will be allocated on first come first serve basis - please note the booking deadline is 29th November 2019

For more information and to apply for the funding please e-mail Justyna Elliott at the British Plastics Federation (organisers of the UK Pavilion at Plastivision India) on jelliott@bpf.co.uk