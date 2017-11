About: Plastpol is Poland’s largest industry exhibition and the upcoming 22nd edition of the event is expected to be an opportunity for overseas companies. The 2017 edition saw more than 50 percent of the 800 exhibitors come from abroad, keen to capitalise on the country’s burgeoning packaging, construction and automotive sectors. The last show attracted 18,900 visitors.

Where: Kielce, Poland

When: 22 - 25 May 2018

Visit Event Website: www.targikielce.pl