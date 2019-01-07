PowerHouse’s DMG project making leaps towards commercialisation

PowerHouse has entered into advanced partnership discussions with Japanese giant Toyota, in order to exploit its DMG technology in Japan and potentially worldwide.

The invitation to talks came after the Toyota Tsusho’s Chemical Business Development Division’s extensive review following PowerHouse receiving its “Statement of Feasibility”.

PowerHouse’s hydrogen production project attained the independent “Statement of Feasibility” in October for a full-scale commercial engineering design for its DMG project.

The Statement of Feasibility confirms that the DMG technology is able to thermally convert waste plastic and end of use tyres into high purity hydrogen and energy.

David Ryan, Engineering Director of PowerHouse Energy, said: “Gaining this Statement of Feasibility provides us with a key foundation in the engineering a risk mitigation programme giving us great confidence in the scale up and roll out of the technology. Futhermore, it provides our partners in the waste management industry with a key element of the independent technical assurance needed to finalise site application specific commercial agreements to utilise the DMG technology to reduce the volumes of waste plastics sent to landfill.”

PowerHouse has also identified six new potential sites suitable for the DMG process, which each site comprising of different specific waste streams which will be processed within the updated DMG technology research demonstrator.