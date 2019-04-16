The renowned UK conference series will return for a 14th edition in 2020 and is expected to deliver a comprehensive and varied programme of international speakers, high-quality papers and networking opportunities.

The conference is moving from its historic base in Brighton to the city of Edinburgh, heralding a new chapter as the event grows.

The last edition of PVC, in 2017, attracted over 530 delegates spanning 42 countries across six continents. It is expected that numbers for the 2020 event will surpass this.

The programme will combine presentations on global PVC markets; the circular economy, sustainability, recovery and recycling; machinery and processing technology; lean manufacturing and Industry 4.0; additives; regulatory and environment matters; plastisols and flexible PVC; and products and applications, to name but a few.

The three-day seminar programme will be presented alongside an exhibition area, where companies in the PVC sector will be showcased.

Where: The Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC), Edinburgh, Scotland

When: 20 – 23 April 2020

Visit Event Website: www.pvc2020.org

Contact the organiser: kate.harrision@iom3.org