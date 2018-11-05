About: In the second outing under new management, the UK’s largest recycling and waste management exhibition will return to Birmingham in September. In 2019 the show will present an expected 500+ exhibitors, alongside a comprehensive seminar programme and CPD-accredited workshops. Plastics industry professionals can see live product and machinery demonstrations, as well as hear how the latest recycling and waste management policy will affect businesses and individuals alike.

Where: NEC, Birmingham, UK

When: 11-12 September 2019

Event Website: http://www.rwmexhibition.com