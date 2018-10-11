Seminar: Next Steps for Reducing Plastic Waste: Innovation, Incentives and Options for Policy

Organised by the Westminster Energy, Environment & Transport Forum, this seminar focuses on policy for reducing the amount of plastic waste in the UK.

With a range of policy initiatives in development, delegates will consider practicalities, priorities and options for reducing plastic waste - including the proposed ban on single-use plastics products such as plastic cups, plates and cutlery, the potential impact of a plastic bottle deposit return scheme and options for wider measures that could incentivise progress.

Delegates will also examine latest thinking on improving recycling rates- looking at developments in adopting new technologies, notable examples of innovation and best practice, and potential outcomes from the government consultation on measures to help local authorities enforce the duty of care on household waste.

Where: Central London

When: Morning, Thursday, 6th December 2018

Visit Event Website: http://www.westminsterforumprojects.co.uk/conference/reducing-plastic-waste