Part of Digital Manufacturing Week 2018, Europe's biggest showcase for the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ (4IR), this two-day event will showcase the best in manufacturing agility, innovation and thinking. Now in its third year, the show expects some 6000 attendees from technology, finance and manufacturing visiting over 250 exhibitors and choosing over 200 free-to-attend presentations sessions.

The expo, in partnership with government, world-class industry professionals and expert solution providers, provides attendees and exhibitors a platform to discuss, collaborate and grow in the age of industrial digitalisation.

Where: Exhibition Centre, Liverpool, UK

When: 14 – 15th November 2018

Visit Event Website: https://digital-manufacturing-week.com/page/smart-factory-expo