Summit Systems’ defence screens “a fantastic example of clever innovation” says MP

× Expand Christopher Pincher MP (left) and MD, Mike Jordan

The MP for Tamworth has described a unique new range of protective plastic screens being produced by Summit Systems as “a fantastic example of some clever innovation and skill.”

Christopher Pincher MP visited the manufacturer, located on the town’s Vanguard Industrial Estate, to find out more about how the ‘Summit Defence’ range of screens, designed to keep social settings safe from – and even prevent – Covid-19 are produced as lockdowns ease.

The screens are made using a special type of flexible film and a unique magnetic click-release mechanism to enable easy attachment to desks, walls or workspaces.

Unlike many of the existing protective screens on the market, they are not made from rigid plastic and use a material that is in ready supply, making lead times shorter.

Summit has so far supplied variations of the screens to schools, NHS trusts across the country and businesses overseas.

During the visit, Mr Pincher heard from Summit’s Managing Director, Mike Jordan, who came up with the idea for the screens, about plans for further expansion, as a result of orders increasing week-on-week.

The MP then had a tour of the company’s assembly line and shared ideas as to how he could help boost business.

Following the tour, Mr Pincher said: “This is a fantastic example of some clever innovation and skill by a Tamworth business. Mike Jordan and his team saw the opportunity to re-design and then patent a more flexible, affordable and business-friendly screen set up.

“I will do what I can to show this product to my Government colleagues, to help get a Tamworth business more of a profile especially as their product will be used in the prevention of Covid-19 transmission.”