Summit Systems launches unique ‘Defence Shield’ for safe working in multiple settings

The Managing Director of Summit Systems has designed and developed a new safety system in response for the need for distancing within the workplace or other social settings.

Mike Jordan says the ‘Summit Defence Shield’ is a solution for enabling businesses to practice safe working following the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as offering a solution for restaurants, universities and schools to operate in accordance with post-lockdown guidelines.

The Defence Shield is supplied so that it can be unfolded and assembled in a matter of seconds and without tools. Once in place, it offers an effective barrier between individuals, preventing the spread of airborne germs.

The product has been designed with a unique magnetic ‘click-release’ system means it can be installed in seconds and configured to suit any setting.

Continuing its commitments to sustainability, all components of Summit’s Defence Shield are fully recyclable at end-of-life, with the firm offering a service for people to send back the items to the firm’s headquarters in Tamworth, Staffordshire.

The Defence Shields will then be recycled and reprocessed in house before being turned into clothing.

Commenting on Summit System’s newest product offering, Jordan explained: “This product is proudly designed and manufactured in the UK. It’s the perfect solution for offices, schools, universities, factories and even restaurants to get back to normal – or as close to normal as possible.”

Front Shield Summit Defence 2

Jordan added that where there have been issues for some producers in securing the polymer needed for the production of in-demand PPE and safety products, the uniqueness of the Defence Shield means it is exempt from such difficulties.

“There’s nothing like it in the market today. You can’t get the plastic for the majority of designs,” he explained.

Summit Systems is offering two products off-the-shelf: The ‘Front Desk Shield’, which has a maximum length of 1800mm, and the ‘Desk Wrap’, which extends to 2600mm.

“The products are in stock and available from June 1, so we can guarantee quick delivery at a very competitive price,” Jordan added.

Bespoke shields are also available with a two-week delivery timescale. For more information on placing an order for bespoke Shields or larger volumes, click here.

To watch a video explaining how the Shields are assembled, see below: