Tackling waste across the UK (Online Conference)

About: Taking place on April 23, 2020, this is an opportunity for stakeholders and policymakers to discuss the latest developments and priorities for waste policy across the UK - focusing on standardising waste collections, expanding extended producer responsibility and implementing the Resources and Waste Strategy.

Sessions will look at next steps in the context of government responses to consultations, including:

• Consistency in household and business recycling collections in England;

• Introducing a Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland;

• A changed UK packaging producer responsibility system; and

• Proposals for a plastic packaging tax.

There will be case studies from Wales: progress in providing consistency in waste collection from the Collections Blueprint; and Scotland: the national circular economy and creating a deposit return scheme.

With the UK Government reinforcing its commitments to reduce waste and to take a lead in policy in this area, sessions will consider latest developments and thinking around: a ban on plastic waste exports to non-OECD countries; increasing penalties for fly-tipping; and the introduction of new levies to increase the proportion of recyclable plastics in packaging.

Further areas for discussion include reducing the use and waste of single use plastic materials; recycling and reprocessing - the way forward for expansion of UK capacity; extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) - developing new systems for the wider sector, including Waste Electronic and Electrical Equipment (WEEE); and collections of household and business waste across England - overcoming barriers to consistency.

There will be keynote contributions from: Peter Maddox, Director, WRAP UK; Chris Preston, Deputy Director, Resources and Waste, Defra; Andy Rees, Head of Waste Strategy, Welsh Government; and a senior speaker confirmed from The Scottish Government.

How to attend:

Taking place on April 23, 2020, this conference will be online:

speakers presenting via webcam, accompanied by slides if they wish

opportunities for delegate questions and comments

a permanent record of the proceedings will be made available to all delegates afterwards, including a recording of the addresses, all slides that have been made available, and further materials

Full information and guidance on how to take part will be sent to delegates before the conference. To book places, please use the online booking form.