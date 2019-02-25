The Recycling Event

About: A brand-new event, this one-day conference has been developed by leading industry trade associations from across the recycling, resources and waste management sectors and is designed to bring together a range of materials and groups.

The event is aimed at anyone involved in recycling, packaging and design, those specifying recycled content, policy makers and more.

The day will include a full-day conference programme with multiple sessions to give choice to delegates and is designed for optimum opportunity for networking.

Where: Ricoh Arena, Coventry, UK

When: July 2, 2019

Event Website: www.therecyclingevent.com