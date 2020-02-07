The VinylPlus Sustainability Forum 2020

The VinylPlus Sustainability Forum 2020 will take place in Florence, Italy, on the 6th and 7th May 2020. This year's Forum will focus on the theme #CIRCULARVINYL.

The 2-day event will centre around speeches, open and interactive debate, quality panel discussions and workshops and bring together a number of industry and market experts as well as distinguished speakers from the European Commission and Parliament, the United Nations, National Authorities, Academia, Environmental experts and NGOs, to name but a few.

Main topics will be:

  • Embracing the European Green Deal with #CIRCULARVINYL
  • Turning PVC sustainability progress into business opportunity
  • Redesigning tomorrow’s urban environment
  • Building green with certified products
  • Taking the lead on environmental issues - NGOs perspectives
  • Driving the PVC industry towards 2030 and beyond

Where: Hilton Florence Metropole, Florence, Italy

When: 6 - 7 May 2020

Visit Event Website: https://vinylplus.eu/community/vinyl-sustainability-forum

Contact the organiser: noelle.tracey@plasticseurope.org

jan/feb 2020

