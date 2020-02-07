The VinylPlus Sustainability Forum 2020 will take place in Florence, Italy, on the 6th and 7th May 2020. This year's Forum will focus on the theme #CIRCULARVINYL.

The 2-day event will centre around speeches, open and interactive debate, quality panel discussions and workshops and bring together a number of industry and market experts as well as distinguished speakers from the European Commission and Parliament, the United Nations, National Authorities, Academia, Environmental experts and NGOs, to name but a few.

Main topics will be:

Embracing the European Green Deal with #CIRCULARVINYL

Turning PVC sustainability progress into business opportunity

Redesigning tomorrow’s urban environment

Building green with certified products

Taking the lead on environmental issues - NGOs perspectives

Driving the PVC industry towards 2030 and beyond

Where: Hilton Florence Metropole, Florence, Italy

When: 6 - 7 May 2020

Visit Event Website: https://vinylplus.eu/community/vinyl-sustainability-forum

Contact the organiser: noelle.tracey@plasticseurope.org