Total to double high-performance recycled polypropylene production by 2021

Total will double the production capacity of its affiliate Synova to meet growing market demand for high-performance recycled materials.

Synova will produce 40,000 tons per year of recycled polypropylene that meets the demanding quality standards of automotive OEMs and carmakers, by early 2021.

Total is working on all forms of recycling to develop high-performance recycled polymers. For example, the Group produces Circular Compounds, polypropylene and polyethylene containing at least 50% recycled material, with the same properties as virgin grade polymers.

Total has set a target of producing 30 per cent recycled plastics by 2030.

The company is also collaborating with Citeo, Saint-Gobain and Syndifrais to create a polystyrene recycling channel in France by 2020.

Furthermore, the Total Corbion PLA joint venture owns a plant in Thailand with a capacity of 75,000 tons per year of polylactic acid (PLA), a 100 per cent renewable-based bioplastic that is recyclable and biodegradable.

"Among their many qualities, plastics help to reduce the weight of everyday items, improving their energy efficiency, and to shrink our carbon emissions. By developing the share of recycled raw materials, we provide a concrete response to the challenge of managing the end-of-life of plastics,” said Valérie Goff, Senior Vice President Polymers at Total Refining & Chemicals.

“This investment, which consolidates the acquisition of Synova in early 2019, marks a new milestone in our circular economy activities and contributes to our target of producing 30 percent recycled polymers by 2030 and Total’s ambition to be the responsible energy major."