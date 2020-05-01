Treasury extends consultation period for plastic packaging tax

× Expand Plastics Tax

The Government has extended the consultation period for the plastics packaging tax in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

HM Treasury and HMRC announced the extension as part of new timelines for tax policy consultations to give stakeholders the chance to submit their views.

The ‘Plastic Packaging Tax: Policy Design’ consultation will now close on 20 August 2020. The Government says despite the extension of the deadline, it remains committed to the planned reforms.

Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Jesse Norman, said: “Consulting on tax policy is crucial to good tax law. And a good consultation makes sure everyone with an interest in the subject has an opportunity to have their say.

“That is why we are extending these deadlines. The government is very grateful to the stakeholders who have already responded to these documents. But it is also acutely aware that there may be others who want to contribute but cannot do so because of the current situation with Covid-19. This extension should help them to do so.”

Richard Kirkman, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Veolia UK and Ireland commented: “We are fully in support of the Government's tax provisions for single use plastic.

“Whilst COVID-19 has demonstrated the huge value that plastics bring in logistics and food safety it's also paramount, and deliverable, to include recycled content in new packaging.

“With this in mind it makes sense to give everyone their say. We are ready to press the button on significant developments of plastic recycling when this tax is confirmed amongst other policies to revolutionise the manufacturing in the UK to a circular economy such as the Resources and Waste strategy which we look forward to resuming over the coming months.”

To submit your feedback on the consultations, click here.