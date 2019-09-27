About: The 2019 VinylPlus UK seminar will explore innovation in the PVC industry, examining changes that are driving sustainable development and improved product performance. Speakers from organisations such as VinylPlus, INOVYN, retailer Kingfisher and architecture firm Flanagan Lawrence will examine what the future of PVC looks like. Topics will include ‘A Retailers Perspective on PVC’, ‘Innovation with PVC Tensile Fabrics’ and ‘Designing for a Circular Economy With PVC’.

Where: Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK

When: 19 November 2019