Waste and the Circular Economy in Wales: Next Steps

About: Organised by the Policy Forum for Wales, this event will look at waste and the circular economy in Wales and the next steps towards the country’s zero waste strategy, the future for regulation and the role of local authorities.

Fully CPD certified, the half-day conference will provide delegates with an opportunity to consider the latest policy developments regarding plastic waste, such as the UK Government’s announcement of plans for the implementation of a deposit return scheme in England, and the Welsh Government consideringa similar scheme for potential introduction in Wales, as well as the recent launch of the UK Plastics Pactthat aims to change the plastic packaging sector by 2025.

Further sessions consider the most recent thinking on overcoming barriers to reducing municipal waste in Wales - with attention given to the impact on local authorities of China’s ban on importing foreign waste and the significance of the role waste management companies will play in reducing municipal waste.

Confirmed speakers include Andy Rees, Head of Waste Strategy for the Welsh Government, as well as Carl Nichols, Head of WRAP Cymru; Joe Papineschi, Director at Eunomia; and a senior speaker from the British Plastics Federation.

Where: Jury’s Inn Cardiff, 1 Park Place, Cardiff

When: 18 September 2018 (AM)

Visit Event Website: http://www.policyforumforwales.co.uk/conference/waste-in-Wales-18