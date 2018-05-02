Women & Diversity in Manufacturing Summit

About: Co-located with the International Business Festival, the Women and Diversity in Manufacturing Summit will bring together role models, mentors, recruiters and board-level leaders from across the UK manufacturing landscape. The conference will be in an interactive format, meaning delegates alongside speakers in a series of small group conversations, creating a relaxed environment for discussion and enabling everyone to lean in and be a part of the industry's most important conversation.

Where: Liverpool, UK

When: 21 June 2018

Visit Event Website: www.women-manufacturing.uk