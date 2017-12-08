British Plastics Federation praises international action on marine litter

× Expand BPF UN

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) has praised the UN’s ambitions for international action on plastics entering the marine environment.

The BPF says that such intervention is needed to “make a real impact” when it comes to stopping recyclable material from ending up in the oceans.

“We hope that now this issue has gained the attention of politicians and the public throughout the world that appropriate, evidence-based measures can be brought in to suit each particular country, taking into account important factors like culture, geography and the existing waste infrastructure,” said the BPF in a statement.

It added that the UK needs a zero-tolerance approach to littering combined with the implementation of an effective national ‘on the go’ recycling system to make it easy for consumers to recycle all materials. Government needs to continue to consult with industry to make future improvements, it said.

“Everyone has a role to play in keeping this unique, resource-efficient, hygienic and lightweight material functioning positively within a circular economy, where it brings many benefits, including reducing food and product waste and lowering CO2 emissions,” the statement reads.

“We are now one step closer to a society that understands plastics as the valuable, recyclable resource they are, which simply need to be disposed of responsibly so that we can continue to benefit from their unique properties.”