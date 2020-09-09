Amcor announces membership to HolyGrail 2.0

Amcor has announced its membership of the Digital Watermarks Initiative “HolyGrail 2.0”, which brings together over 85 companies and organisations across the packaging value chain, including key customers and industry peers.

HolyGrail 2.0 is a pilot project facilitated by AIM, the European Brands Association, with the objective to prove the viability of digital watermarking technologies for accurate sorting and, consequently, higher-quality recycling.

The project also aims to demonstrate the business case for digital watermarking at scale. It builds on initial research by Amcor’s partner, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, into innovations to improve post-consumer recycling.

"At Amcor, we believe that active collaboration is a vital pathway for finding solutions, which is why we’re proud to lend our expertise to projects such as HolyGrail 2.0,” said Peter Konieczny, Amcor’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“This initiative is a clear example of how innovative technology and participation from stakeholders across the full value chain has the potential to improve recycling globally and protect the environment."

Amcor was the first packaging company to commit to making all its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025. As part of that pledge, HolyGrail 2.0 and other pilot projects are important in ensuring that recyclable packaging developed in the industry is retained in the value chain and can be reused for future products and kept out of the natural environment.

Amcor is leveraging its unique scale and drawing on best-in-class R&D, with more than $100M annual investment and hundreds of professionals working to create new responsible packaging solutions.