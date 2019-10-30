Environment Bill: 'Truly landmark piece of legislation' set to move forward

Following its second reading by MPs (Monday 28 October), the Government’s landmark Environment Bill , aimed to tackle the biggest environmental priorities of our time, has moved a step closer to becoming law.

The Bill, announced in the Queen’s speech on 15 October, aims to ensure that the UK maintains and improves upon environmental protections as the country leaves the European Union.

The Bill has now progressed to the Committee stage for further scrutiny and onto the next stages of the Parliamentary process for becoming law.

Environmental principles will be enshrined in law and measures will be introduced to improve air and water quality, tackle plastic pollution and restore habitats so plants and wildlife can thrive.

Legally-binding environmental improvement targets will be created through legislation and a new independent Office for Environmental Protection will be established to scrutinise environmental policy and law, investigate complaints and take enforcement action against public authorities, if necessary.

According to gov.uk the office’s remit will include all climate change legislation, enabling the office to hold the government to account on its commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The Bill also places the bold ambition of flagship 25 Year Environment Plan on a statutory footing and grants powers to enhance nature and habitats and combat the effects of plastics on the natural environment.

Introducing charges for a number of single use plastic items will build on the success of the government’s 5p plastic bag charge, which has cut sales from the biggest supermarkets by 90 per cent since 2015.

Opening the second reading, Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers said:

“We are the first government to set the goal that this generation should leave the natural environment in a better state than it was bequeathed to us. And this is the first government to make a legally binding commitment to become a net zero carbon economy.”

“This is a truly landmark piece of legislation, enshrining environmental principles in law, requiring this government and its successors to demanding and legally binding targets and creating a world-leading environmental watchdog to hold them to account.”

During the debate, many MPs expressed support for the Bill but raised points about the Office for Environmental Protection’s independence and funding, as well as how the targets system will work.

Rebecca Pow, Environment Minister closed the debate:

“The substance of this debate is the greatest issue of our time. The Environment Bill will make a much needed step change to protect and enhance our environment.”

“Extensive and continued collaboration with the Scottish and Welsh Governments and the Northern Ireland Civil Service has also enabled us to bring forward measures that we expect to see adopted outside of England, for example measures which aim to increase recycling rates. We will continue to work with them as the Bill progresses through Parliament.”