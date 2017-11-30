Gelpack re-starts production following Visionscape rescue deal

× Expand Gelpack

A Hereford-based packaging firm that went into administration earlier this year has re-started production and reinstated jobs following acquisition by the Visionscape Group.

Gelpack Excelsior, which will now be known as Vision Gelpack, went into administration in August with the loss of 175 jobs.

However, the assets of the polyethylene film manufacturer were purchased by Visionscape, a UAE-based environmental group, in September and now production has resumed at Gelpack’s Grandstand Road plant and 50 jobs have been reinstated.

Six production lines have been re-commissioned to cope with initial orders, with another six lines scheduled for a January start. There are also plans to re-instate a further 20 jobs at the site by mid-2018.

"I am especially delighted that we have been able to restore production and employment at our Grandstand Road plant so quickly," said Geoff Davis, Managing Director of Vision Gelpack.

"I am also excited by the many new opportunities that the Visionscape Group represents, with its global closed loop philosophy, which ensures that the recovery opportunities for each product are fully maximised."

Vision Gelpack forms part of Visionscape's European operations, which also includes Vision Petlon Polymers, the compounder and polymer recovery company based in Lydney, Gloucestershire, which the company officially unveiled at Interplas in Birmingham in September. It also includes Vision Environmental S.A., the Group's polymer recycling division, in Belgium.

"We are excited to welcome Vision Gelpack to the Visionscape Group, "said Harry Ackerman, Executive Director at Visionscape.

"With over four decades in profitable business, Vision Gelpack was a great strategic fit for us and value-added on all sides. We have made an excellent investment and Vision Gelpack's established reputation will enable Visionscape to provide a more comprehensive range of services and solutions to the millions in the markets we operate."

Visionscape is a global environmental utility group providing turnkey solutions in areas of sanitation, energy and waste water treatment.