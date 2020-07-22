Kingsmoor Packaging to capitalise on recent investments

An investment programme made at the start of the year, which included refurbished design, pattern and tooling facilities at Kingsmoor Packaging is set to pay dividends as the business begins to re-engage with its key markets following lockdown.

Alongside updated facilities, Kingsmoor has invested in a Ridat 4030SA semi-automatic vacuum former, which will support the requirement for higher volumes of pre–production and trial samples.

By using grant funding support from the Carbon Trust, a new free air chiller system has also been installed to cool tools used in production. Most recently and after a remote audit, the company has been given a 6-month extension on their BRC AA standard, helping to provide much needed trading impetus into the second half of the year.

Like many other plastic packaging businesses, Kingsmoor has focused its expertise into other areas to support its business due to Covid-19. For the company this has been successfully supporting the NHS frontline with disposable, one piece RPET face visors.

The new-normal has since allowed the privately owned family business to re-establish its credentials across its customer base. Being one of the few thermoformed packaging firms to provide fully integrated in-house design, tooling and production, all under one roof, Kingsmoor is set to take full advantage of its workflow investments.

“Clearly we were looking forward to seeing the benefits of our investments and increased workflow efficiencies, but the pandemic put that on hold dramatically,” said James Hill, Kingsmoor’s managing director.

“It’s really encouraging to see our capacity starting to build back up as the lockdown eases and we are confident of emerging from this stronger and better equipped to deal with the challenges ahead, whilst providing our customers with the usual high levels of service that they expect from us. And given our abilities to re-focus our design and production expertise very quickly if required, we are optimistic for the future and all that it holds.”