NORCO selected by Merseyside-based Marine Specialised Technology as main composite

NORCO has been successfully selected by Merseyside-based Marine Specialised Technology (MST) as their main composite supplier for a £9.9 million contract with the UK Ministry of Defence.

The contract is to construct two new vessels to replace the interim Gibraltar Squadron Fast Patrol Crafts.

The construction of the two boats begins in July 2020 and will take approximately 18 months, with boat 1 due to be delivered in quarter 3 2021/22 and Boat 2 in quarter 1 2022/23.

NORCO will manufacture the complete structure including hull, deck, and wheelhouse, for the two vessels inline with MST’s production schedule.

Mark Northey, the Managing Director at NORCO, said: “I am very happy to be working in partnership with MST again. Here at NORCO, we pride ourselves on developing successful relationships with our customers to gain repeat business. This project will add to our portfolio of defence contracts, which demonstrates our ability to deliver product that meets the stringent quality standards of the MoD.”

Chris Hurley Project Manager at MST, added: “We are delighted to have NORCO onboard with us for this prestigious defence project with the Royal Navy as they have proven in the past, on many occasions, that they can deliver quality composite structures on-time with their large capacity facilities.”