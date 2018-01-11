Fraunhofer IMWS tests microplastic alternatives

The Fraunhofer Institute for Microstructure of Materials and Systems IMWS and its partners have been conducting a research project in a bid to replace microplastics found in cosmetic products

Microplastics can be found in various cosmetic products such as deodorants and body peelings. The plastics within these products, polyethylene and polypropylene are so small and non-biodegradable that they pass through drains and end up polluting our oceans.

In light of this, the Fraunhofer Institute set a goal of producing alternative biodegradable cellulose particles from beech wood,oats, wheat and maize that meet the requirements for abrasiveness and cleaning performance in dentle and skincare products, whilst still being cost effective.

× Expand Fraunhofer IMWS A 30G-Cellulose

Project coordinator at Fraunhofer IMWS, Dr. Sandra Sarembe, said: "After two years of research work with the project partners, we have achieved very good results: a test toothpaste with the optimized beech wood cellulose particles is characterised by a low abrasion effect, but nevertheless good cleaning performance.”

Research from the Fraunhofer IMWS confirms that cellulose particles have comparable effects in cosmetic products as a substitute for polyethylene. Cellulose particles are biodegradable in water and can also be used as a filler in aluminum-free deodorants at a lower cost.

"The use of cellulose as biobased fillers could also be possible in other fields of application such as medical products,” explained Dr. Andreas Kiesow, project manager at Fraunhofer IMWS.

“In addition, different cellulose types can be mixed, which promises a wide range of applications. Therefore, the particles have a high potential for new product developments and attractive marketing opportunities for sustainable or even vegan products."

The Fraunhofer IMWS research could be a sustainable alternative after the UK-wide ban on microbeads manufactured in cosmetic products.