New Plaswood from Berry Global furniture makes social distancing sociable

Plaswood, a brand of Berry Global, has launched A new range of outdoor furniture, designed to take into account current social distancing requirements.

Plaswood is made from recycled plastic to provide a sustainable, durable and maintenance-free alternative to traditional timber.

It is antibacterial safe, waterproof and easy to clean, and will not rot, splinter or deteriorate over time, making it suitable for a variety of benches, seats and tables for public open spaces and hospitality outlets.

The new Plaswood Hero Adapt picnic table can be extended to provide two metre distance seating when required and revert to a standard eight-seater design if distancing restrictions are lifted.

× Expand plaswood

The change can be quickly and easily implemented to provide long-term flexibility and cost-savings and the bench can be specified with back rests for the seats and is available in a wide range of colours.

Plaswood has also adapted several of its other furniture, including the Sloper bench, Hero ‘A’ Frame tables and Wheelchair Access table, to ensure they also comply with social distancing guidelines.

Katherine Lorek-Wallace, Plaswood’s general manager, said: “Our new adapted furniture provides an ideal solution that enables establishments to offer their customers a safe and comfortable environment in their outdoor areas.”